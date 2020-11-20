Kareena Kapoor Khan will read an extract from an award winning essay

Kareena Kapoor Khan will read an extract from a winning essay from India in a competition held by the Royal Commonwealth Society earlier this year. "Honoured and nervous to be reading... new experiences," posted Bebo.

The celebrity readers include actor-writer Stephen Fry, comedian and TV personality David Williams and singer-songwriter Alexandra Burke. The virtual gala, hosted by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, takes place today. The winners will be announced during the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in Dharamshala, has been sharing some adorable and beautiful family pictures of son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan enjoying the scenic locales. Khan had headed to the hilly city last week with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, best friend Malaika Arora, and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The 40-year-old actor is currently expecting her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wrapped up her shoot of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Posting a photo with Aamir Khan the actress wrote, "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again... [sic]"

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is helmed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

