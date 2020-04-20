Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mom Babita Kapoor on her birthday with a classic throwback picture!

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned a wish for her mother Babita Kapoor on the latter's birthday on Monday.

Happy birthday Queen, Kareena wrote on Instagram, with a vintage photograph that shows her father, actor Randhir Kapoor, sharing smiles with Babita.

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Queen â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onApr 19, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

Babita's elder daughter Karisma too wished her a happy birthday on social media.

Happy birthday mom. We are missing spending your birthday with you, Karisma wrote along with an image in which the daughters pose with Babita against a lush green backdrop. Take a look:

Babita is best known for her roles in Farz, Aulad, Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Anmol Moti, Banphool and Ek Hasina Do Diwane.

