Kareena Kapoor Khan works out from home, flashes her workout pout!

Will it be fair to say that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a game-changer? In 2001, when she played Poo (Pooja) in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, it was one of the first Hindi movie characters that were driven by both gorgeousness and narcissism. It became iconic. In 2008, she introduced something called Size-Zero while preparing for her character in Tashan, ironically named Pooja again.

And now, she has introduced something called the workout pout. This is likely to start a trend among all the women and even men. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared this pout and you all should try it. We don't have to tell you she's working out from home.

Have a look right here:

For the uninitiated, she recently flew to Amritsar for the shoot of her upcoming drama, Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan as the eponymous character. It's the remake of Forest Gump and is all set to release on Christmas 2020. This shall be Aamir and Kareena's third film together after 3 idiots and Talaash.

Apart from this, the actress is also doing Karan Johar's period drama, Takht, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor. This is slated to come out on December 24, 2021!

