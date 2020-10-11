Kareena Kapoor Khan's girl squad's virtual get together on Mallika Bhat's birthday

It is well known that Kareena Kapoor Khan's girl squad includes sister Karisma and besties

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak. Also, part of her gang of pals is makeup artiste Mallika Bhat. Though Bebo is busy shooting in Delhi for Laal Singh Chaddha, the star took to Instagram to extend birthday wishes to her buddy.

She shared a throwback picture with her friends and wrote, "Happy birthday my BFF, Malikzzzzz. Love you forever." The four held a virtual celebration and hoped to party together in better times.

Amrita Arora Ladak too took to Instagram to wish Mallika. She wrote, "Happy birthday our darling @mallika_bhat ... malliksss love you longtime ,stay cray and beautiful and keep entertaining us like you do [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) onOct 8, 2020 at 11:44pm PDT

Malaika Arora too wished her "gurlfranddd" on Instagram. She posted a picture, featuring the gorgeous ladies. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday my gurlfrandddd @mallika_bhat ... love ya ð¤ð¤ A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onOct 9, 2020 at 1:12am PDT

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's fascination for kaftans continues

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news