Kareena Kapoor Khan's picture with Saif and Taimur will drive away your quarantine blues

Bollywood celebrities' fascination for sharing throwback and unseen pictures continues. And now, ladies and gentlemen, put your hands together for the most gorgeous and breathtaking throwback picture we have seen till now, featuring the Pataudis- Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The picture was shared by Kareena herself and we couldn't stop raving about the actress' smoldering and scorching persona. While she was busy posing for the camera or rather flirting with it, Taimur was busy with his coconut water and Saif could be seen playing with the munchkin. She captioned the photo- "I am not dreaming of beaches... You are!" (sic)

Have a look right here:

Kareena is right, we are indeed dreaming of beaches and all sorts of dreamy vacations. Kareena is clearly enjoying her stint on Instagram after staying and shying away for so long. Her fans are clearly enjoying watching her unseen pictures and this is the best time for them to show their fans and followers pictures and videos that nobody ever saw.

Right now, Kareena has films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht in her kitty. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news