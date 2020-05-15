Kareena Kapoor Khan's quarantine summer: Messy bun, kaftan and homemade masks

Kareena Kapoor Khan is now making sure she remains as active as possible on Instagram since the power of social media has only seen a rise in the last few years. Till now, she was holding a secret account on the platform and stalking Bollywood celebrities. But now, she can do that with an official one.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor went candid and shared a video of her with a face mask on. Not disappointing her fans, Kareena also did her signature pout. She revealed in her post that her summer essentials include messy buns, kaftans and homemade masks. She wrote: "Summer essentials: Messy bun, kaftan and homemade masks (sic)". She added the hashtags #HotMess #HomemadeMasks and #KaftanSeries to her post.

Recently, Kareena shared an adorable picture of herself soaking in some sun and gazing towards something off-camera. She is dressed in casuals and her look certainly grabs all the attention. She captioned it, "Because eye-shadow is too mainstream (sic)."

View this post on Instagram Because eye-shadow is too mainstream! ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»‍âÂÂï¸Â A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMay 12, 2020 at 6:09am PDT

Before this, Kareena had posted an adorable picture of Saif and Taimur. In the picture, Saif is seen giving Taimur a haircut while the little one sits patiently through it. The actor has donned a white kurta-pyjama with a pair of scissors in his hand. "Haircut anyone?", Kareena captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram Haircut anyone? ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»‍âÂÂï¸ÂðÂ¤­ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMay 2, 2020 at 4:58am PDT

Kareena has been acing her Instagram game ever since she has made her debut. Right from her selfies to pictures of and with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, she knows how to keep her fans hooked. And this post confirms the same. Coming to her work front, the actress has two massive films coming up- Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha.

