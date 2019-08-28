Kareena Kapoor: My confidence is my strongest quality

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor says her belief in herself is the best quality she has and that gives her the confidence to live the life on her own terms

File image of Kareena Kapoor. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says her belief in herself is the best quality she has and that gives her the confidence to live the life on her own terms.

The actress, who walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week grand finale themed on #FreeYourLips which was about freedom of expression, has said: "The theme, for me, is about freedom for women to make the choice of what they want to do, what they want to wear or how they want to live their life. I think first thing that comes to my mind is freedom".

Speaking to IANS here, the Veere Di Wedding actress said my "strongest personal quality is that I believe in myself and my confidence. The fact that I live my life the way I want to, and on my own terms is what I think is the best quality I have".

On work front, Kareena will be next seen in the movie Good News, starring with Akshay Kumar and slated to be released on December 27. The film will bring back the actress to the silver screen after a year break. The film, slated to be released on December 27, is based on a couple who are trying to conceive.

The film, Kareena believes, will be a laughter riot. "I'm sure people are going to love it. It's got a different concept and it's releasing during the holiday period. It will be a laugh riot," she said.

