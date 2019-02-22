Kareena Kapoor on Taimur's massive popularity: We view it as something socially irresponsible

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan feels that just a "little bit more responsibility" by media should be there because Taimur is a child.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan is already a household name thanks to the constant media attention on the two-year-old but mother Kareena Kapoor Khan says the scrutiny is sometimes too much. The actor said while she and husband Saif Ali Khan don't believe in stopping the paparazzi from clicking pictures of their son, the media should be a little more responsible.

When asked how does she look at the massive popularity of Taimur, Kareena told PTI, "We view it as something socially irresponsible because we have been such good parents, we haven't shied away, we never hid Taimur's face. In Hollywood, they don't allow children's faces to come (publish). But because Saif and I took the modern approach, we can't do that."

The 38-year-old actor said both Saif and her don't want to cover Taimur's face when they are out as it will "probably scar him more." "He would think 'what is happening?' I don't want him to grow up in that fear. I want him to grow up and fly, that's what parents want their children to do. I can't keep him away."

Kareena said just a "little bit more responsibility" should be there because he is a child. "That would be nice from the media. I have never stopped them. But the constant attention, scrutiny (isn't good). Hopefully, he's going to be a cool kid like his parents, be more interested in music and sports. That's what we want," she said on the sidelines of an event where she was announced as the ambassador for 'Swasth Immunised India' - a nationwide vaccination and immunisation campaign.

Kareena said she has become a lot more responsible after becoming a mother and feels her life now revolves around Taimur. "It's important for mothers to have the knowledge of vaccination, they have to get the child immunised. It's important for mothers to have more knowledge because for a newborn infant, they are taking that responsibility. That's why my life is in Taimur's hands because everything's about him. I hope people understand that and take it in a positive way," she added.

