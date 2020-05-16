Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur paint hand prints on canvas

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday shared an artwork that's made by her, her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. In the image, Saif could be seen holding a large piece of white cloth that has the trio's handprints all over it. "Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life... SAK, KKK and TAK. Spreading hope and faith.#QuaranTimDiaries#InHousePicasso," Kareena captioned the image.

Reacting to Khan family's handprint art, a user commented: "So beautiful." Another wrote: "Talented family." Just a day back, Kareena had shared her summer essentials wearing a homemade mask. She posted a selfie in which she could be seen with her face covered with the mask.

"Summer essentials: Messy bun, kaftan and homemade masks. #HotMess #HomemadeMasks #KaftanSeries," she wrote.

