Kareena Kapoor sends birthday girl Priyanka Chopra 'hugs from across the globe'

A number of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her 38th birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Priyanka in Aitraaz, shared a picture where she can be seen posing for the cameras with the birthday girl.

"Happy birthday Priyanka. May you continue to inspire the world. Hugs from across the globe," Bebo captioned the image.

Anushka Sharma wrote: "Happy birthday Priyanka. You are strong, a fighter and inspiration to many. Here's wishing you a splendid birthday." Anushka shared a still from Dil Dhadakne Do, the film in which the two actresses shared screen space.

Sonam Kapoor posted a picture where she is seen hugging Priyanka. "Happy birthday, Priyanka. I hope you have a fantastic day today, and I can't wait to meet you in a person," Sonam wrote.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram stories, Huma Qureshi wrote: "My girl crush teaching me how it's done. Happy birthday."

Priyanka's The Sky Is Pink co-star Farhan Akhtar also wished her a happy birthday with a fun picture.

Happy birthday @priyankachopra .. may your sky always be the colour you choose .. big hug. pic.twitter.com/enDM5LP2dO — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 18, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently spending time with her husband Nick Jonas in their home in Los Angeles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news