Kareena Kapoor shares a throwback photo of the 'OG posers' of the family

We love Bollywood throwback photos. They're fun, nostalgic and they give us a priceless glimpse back in history. Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are two superstars who frequently shares amazing throwback pictures, which instantly go viral.

Now, Karisma Kapoor shared a lovely throwback photo that was re-shared by sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, who called the people featured in the picture the 'OG posers' of the Kapoor clan! Kareena Kapoor captioned the post as, "We've discovered the OG posers of the Kapoor family."

View this post on Instagram We've discovered the OG posers of the Kapoor family. A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onApr 3, 2020 at 12:08am PDT

Such a sweet photo, don't you think? We can spot a very pretty Karisma Kapoor along with her younger cousins Ranbir and Riddhima, and baby sister Kareena. Also spotted are Raj Kapoor and wife Krishna Kapoor in the picture.

Also, guess who was all heart for the photo? None other than Alia Bhatt! Guess she spotted a little Ranbir Kapoor in the picture! Alia Bhatt commented on the photo with a bunch of red hearts.

Speaking of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, reports suggest that Bollywood's hottest couple is all set to tie the knot in December this year. A source revealed to mid-day, "It was earlier planned as a destination wedding, but now, the families have decided to go ahead with the band-baaja-baaraat in Mumbai, in the last 10 days of December. Thankfully, Rishi's [Kapoor] health is much better, so the family is looking forward to the celebrations. The wedding functions will tentatively kick off on December 21 and will be spread over four days. But the dates are yet to be locked given the current situation."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates