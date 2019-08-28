Search

Kareena Kapoor shifts netizens' 'focus' to her hot look

Published: Aug 28, 2019, 19:45 IST | IANS

Kareena Kapoor on Wednesday got all eyes on her hot look

Kareena Kapoor shared this image on her official Instagram handle

Actress Kareena Kapoor on Wednesday got all eyes on her hot look. For her dance reality show "Dance India Dance", Kareena looked smoking hot in a smokey eye make-up and a dark blue off-shoulder dress with a green drape tied around her waist. She posted a few photos of the look on Instagram and captioned one of them: "Focus".

 
 
 
Meanwhile, Kareena, who is one of the judges of the show, opened up about her first crush.

Kareena said: "My first crush was the hero of one my favourite films. I actually went to the theatre eight times to watch the film because of him and the songs of the film. This film's song had become a rage and I am a little nervous to say this after so long - my first crush was Rahul Roy. Everyone was in love with him during his film 'Aashiqui'."

