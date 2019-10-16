Kareena Kapoor surprised seeing Kalki Koechlin's 'tiny' baby bump; calls herself 'cow'

Kareena Kapoor has started with the second season of her show, What Women Want. The show's podcast goes on air through a radio show. The actress has had guests like mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Shilpa Shetty on the show. The latest celebrity to join Kareena is Kalki Koechlin.

Kalki is six months pregnant and Kareena Kapoor was surprised to see the Dev D actress' baby bump. The Veere Di Wedding actress pointed out at Kalki Koechlin's baby bump and said, "that's so tiny." Further, she went on to recall her pregnancy days and mentioned, she looked like a "cow" when six-months pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan.

Dressed in a red silk gown, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked effervescent while Kalki radiated in a black maxi dress with a short hairdo.

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, fans started praising Kareena for her childlike attitude. They also showered blessings and congratulated Kalki on her pregnancy. One of Kareena's fans said that this is what distinguishes Kareena from others. "What makes Kareena the Kareena is natural effervescence and chilled attitude. She is poo in real life too." Another user was in love with Kalki's pregnancy glow and said that she looks beautiful.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Good Newwz, Angrezi Medium, Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress has delved into all mediums - radio, television (judge on a dance show) and the big screens, of course. She is yet to explore the digital medium.

Talking about Kalki Koechlin, the 35-year-old is in a relationship with Guy Hershberg. She was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and shares a cordial relationship with him.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates