Kareena Kapoor takes her airport look a notch higher with this maxi dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan is often appreciated for her fashion sense, and once again, the actress took her airport look a notch higher with her cool blue outfit. Kareena was seen wearing a blue maxi dress, which she paired with a denim jacket and golden-black kolhapuri sandals. Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Now, you can ace your next casual look just like the Good Newwz actress, that too in an affordable way. Check out some great deals available on Amazon.

Georgette A-Line Flared Maxi Dress:

Made out of comfortable fabric, this dress is a good pick for your casual wear needs. This attractive dress will surely give you compliments for your sense of style. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 699 only. Shop here.

Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress:

This red solid gathered cold shoulder maxi dress has a round neck and half sleeves. Pair this one with chunky accessories and get party-ready in a few easy steps. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 399 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Crepe Flared Gown Dress:

This maxi dress is designed for a perfect fit and to be worn confidently along with a pair of sexy heels and a clutch. This gown can be worn as a fusion dress with an ethnic look, with fusion jewellery. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 925 only. Shop here.

Button Down Maxi Shirt Dress:

The comfortable hip silhouette of this dress is perfect for the Indian body type. Tailored for a relaxed fit, this dress will keep you comfortable all day long. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 790 only. Shop here.

