Kareena Kapoor wants to have a 'dream wedding', forgets she is married already

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Manushi Chillar have featured together in a renowned jewellery brand's commercial, wherein, they are seen discussing weddings



Kareena Kapoor Khan and Manushi Chillar in a commercial. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kareenakapoorteam

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Miss World Manushi Chillar have associated for a special commercial for a renowned jewellery brand. In the video, the two beauties look resplendent as they have a beautiful conversation about weddings.

Well, the video showcases Manushi and Kareena Kapoor at a wedding, which ought to be boring and therefore the entire discussion on how weddings should be translates. Kareena questions Manushi Chillar about how she would like to have her wedding to be. As she narrates her possible dreamy wedding sequence, Bebo, the latter falls in love with the idea and wishes to have her marriage to be celebrated as a festival.

However, in the flow of the conversation and excited about the wedding details, Kareena forgets the fact that she is married already! And says, "I will also get married this way" and has to be reminded of reality by Manushi.

Well, the new brand ambassador for the jewellery brand, Manushi Chillar has been given more screen space than Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Ki and Ka actress has been the brand ambassador for the jewellery for a really long time and this ad possibly depicts that Manushi will now carry the legacy forward.

Gracious, Kareena!

