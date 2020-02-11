Kareena Kapoor warms up by a heater with her Laal Singh Chaddha crew

There's a lot of buzz and excitement around Aamir Khan's upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is the official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha has quickly become one of the most-awaited films of the year.

Now, in a photo that's doing the social media rounds, Bebo can be seen hanging around a heater with her Laal Singh Chaddha crew. The actress is all bundled in winter gear as are all of the other members of the film's team. Check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram The Heat is On ð¥¶ð¥¶ #lalsinghchaddha #nightshoots ð¤¦ð»‍âï¸ A post shared by Naina Sawhney (@nainas89) onFeb 10, 2020 at 9:57am PST

The cast and crew of the film have been shooting in the chilly climes of Himachal Pradesh and from the picture's caption, we know that it's a night shoot. We can't imagine how difficult it must be to shoot in such cold weather!

Speaking about the film, a source recently told mid-day, "The movie — an official adaptation of Forrest Gump [1994] — traces the protagonist as he unwittingly influences important political and cultural events in India over a span of 30 years. In the latest stint, Aamir shot for the sequence where his character gets officially discharged from the army after serving during the Kargil war. Like in the original, he then goes on to endorse a company and earns enough money to fulfil his promise to his fellow soldier. The actor filmed the scene over two days under the supervision of Advait."

Written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit theatres during Christmas 2020.

