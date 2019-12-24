Search

Kareena Kapoor's red dress at Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash is worth a buy!

Updated: Dec 24, 2019, 16:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped wearing a pretty red cotton dress at son Taimur Ali Khan's third birthday bash hosted in Bandra, Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is considered as one of the fashionistas from Bollywood, was spotted wearing a pretty red coloured cotton dress on son Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash hosted in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress has set some major goals for all the mothers out there, and this latest fashion outing is proof enough! Take a look.

amazon

You can get this casual look just like Kareena Kapoor in a few easy steps. We have listed some great deals by Amazon. Go and grab the best one for your next outing with friends or family.

Cotton Shift Dress:

amazon

Myx is a contemporary fusion wear brand that brings to you styles across ethnic kurtis, kurta dresses, tops & more. The cloth is very thin because it is cotton dress hence cannot be worn like it is shown in the pic as a dress. It would need some bottom if u want to wear it outside else the bottom flare keeps flying here and there. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 335 only. Shop here.

Jaipur Kurti Cotton A-line Dress:

amazon

Shop from a huge range of great kurtas and kurtis from Jaipur Kurti on amazon. Pair them up with a range of salwars, chudidars, palazzos, skirts or even jeans to complete the look. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 509 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Women's Cotton A-line Dress:

amazon

Spruce up your wardrobe with this dress available on Amazon. Wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out or with a pair of metallic heels for the next party outing. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 499 only. Shop here.

Women's A-Line Knee-Long Dress:

amazon

Look fabulous and stylish by wearing this red cotton dress and make the heads turn at your next outing. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 549 only. Shop here.

