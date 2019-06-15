Kareena Kapoor is vacationing with Taimur, Karisma in London, but does not bunk gym session
Kareena Kapoor is having a fun time with son Taimur Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and her kids - Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur. Karisma took to her social media account to share the clan's picture
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had flown to Tuscany, Italy for the summer vacation with their son Taimur Ali Khan. However, now, joining them for the vacation in London, is Bebo's sister Karisma Kapoor with her children - Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur.
It was Karisma, who took to her Instagram account to share a family photo, which featured Kareena with Taimur, Karisma with daughter Samaira Kapur and son Kiaan Raj Kapur. She called this picture "Love" and why not? The picture has Karisma's son, Kiaan holding an ice-cream while Taimur looks extremely elated in the frame.
Take a look at the family picture here:
View this post on Instagram
Karisma shared this picture on her Instagram story.
Well, we all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness addict. Days after delivering Taimur, she was seen outside the gym on a regular basis and set goals for all the mothers out there.
Even while on holiday, Kareena cannot do without her workout. Since there are many pictures of them surfacing on social media, there's also a video of her working out at the gym. The video has her doing squats with the bag. How effortlessly is the diva doing this workout?
Take a look at the workout video here:
View this post on Instagram
Prior to this, Kareena's fan club had also shared photos of the actress performing some difficult yoga poses with much ease. Time and again, Kareena Kapoor has proved how age is just a number, and it has nothing to do with who we are. Yet again, this Veere Di Wedding actress has startled her fans with these latest pictures where she is seen performing a yogasana. Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her television debut, and the actress will be seen judging a dance reality show. Apart from this, Bebo will be next seen in Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, and Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan.
