Kareena, Sonam, Swara, Shikha are expected to make a comeback in next edition of Veere Di Wedding

Inarguably among the female-led films to acquire notable attention in the recent past, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam K Ahuja starrer Veere Di Wedding is set to return with a second instalment. A source close to the development confirms that the next edition of co-producers Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's offering is in the scripting stage.

"The first film did well at the box office. Discussions about a sequel have been on for a while, and the makers wanted to take the story forward from where part one ended. The second instalment will explore how the girls' relationships evolve," says the source of the film that also featured Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

The four actors are expected to make a comeback in the next edition. "Once the script is locked, they will be approached for their dates. The makers plan to roll by mid-2020."

