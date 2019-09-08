Karela recipes to stay immunised during monsoon

The bitter vegetable belongs to the gourd family and is closely related to zucchini, pumpkin and cucumber. This bitter melon) is packed with impressive health benefits through the virtue of disease-preventing and health-promoting physical to chemical compounds rich in Vitamin C, an important micronutrient involved in disease prevention, bone deformation and wound healing. Karela, or bitter gourd, may not have the best of reputation in the culinary world. One does not only need to develop a taste for these lovely bitters but also innovate and experiment with it to really appreciate the gourd vegetable in all its glory. Bitter gourd contains a range of nutrients like iron, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin C.

In addition to these minerals and vitamins, it is also an abundant source of dietary fibre. Bitter gourd also has antiseptic, blood-purifying properties, according to Ayurveda. So, it may not be one of the most loved vegetables across the world, but it is a universally acknowledged fact that karela, or bitter gourd, is one of the most nutritious veggies you can add to your diet. The many savory bitter gourd preparations are proof to India's obsession with karela loaded with health benefiting properties.

Chicken and bitter gourd stir fry

Ingredients

150 gm chicken breast boneless

1 bitter gourd

15 gm chopped garlic

10 gm chopped onion

5 gm green chilli slivered

1 sprig spring onion

1 tsp light soy sauce

½ tsp vinegar

¼ tsp sugar

1 tsp cornflour

20 gm cashew nuts

salt and crushed black pepper

oil

1 egg

Method

Shred Chicken into juliennes. marinate with egg and cornflour, salt, pepper

Cut Karela into half lengthwise, core and cut thin juliennes.

Cut spring onions 2-inch length.

Take a frying pan, add chopped garlic, chopped onion and green chilli, sauté for 30 seconds

Add Chicken and Stir Fry till cooked well.

Add Cut Bitter Gourd and sauté well.

Add cashews and sauté further.

Add seasonings, soya sauce

Finish with cornstarch till sticky and shiny consistency,

Finish with spring onion and toss further.

Crispy Karela rings

Ingredients

2 Pcs Medium-sized Bitter Gourd

1 Tbsp Besan

1 Tbsp cornflour

1 Tbsp Rice flour

1 Tsp Salt

½ Tsp haldi

½ Tsp Red chilli powder

½ Tsp Coriander powder

½ Tsp Jeera powder

½ No Lemon juice

250 ml Oil for deep frying

¼ tsp Chat masala

Method

Cut off head and tail part of karela.

With corer or small knife core karela till complete hollow

Cut into thin rings.

Add salt on rings and keep for 15 mins.

Wash karela rings after 15 mins of salt treatment and pat dry.

In a bowl take rice flour, besan, cornflour and listed masalas with a pinch salt.

If required then sprinkle little water to coat the flour nicely.

Heat oil in a kadhai for deep frying, deep fry karela on medium flame till crispy.

Sprinkle chat masala on crispy karela rings and serve. It can be had with tomato ketchup, tamarind

chutney or mint chutney.

