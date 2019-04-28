Karen Gillan wants to direct MCU film

hollywood

Karen Gillan. Pic/Instagram account

Avengers: Endgame star Karen Gillan says she wants to direct a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, who plays Nebula in the MCU, made her directorial debut with 2018's The Party's Just Beginning, in which she also starred. Gillan said she keeps asking Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige when the moment would arrive.

"I'm still waiting," she added. The actor-filmmaker said she "wouldn't just do any film". "I think it would need to be one where I had a strong feeling that I was the best person for the job (as director). Obviously, that's not every movie that comes your way," she told Variety in The Big Ticket podcast. She also talked about Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow stand-alone outing. Asked why it took so long for the female superhero to get her own Marvel movie, Gillan said, it "does feel like she should already have one".

"I think we're only just starting to get together these female-led superhero movies. It's kind of a new thing and we're living in this time of change at the moment. To see Captain Marvel do so well, I mean, I was crying in the cinema. So happy that she was smashing it and people were loving it. I think it's time to see the Black Widow movie," the actor said.

