Karey Kirkpatrick takes film props home

Karey Kirkpatrick. Pic Courtesy/ Karey Kirkpatrick Twitter Account

Director Karey Kirkpatrick says he likes to take a prop home with him from every movie he works on. He even took a chicken coop once when he worked on "Chicken Run".

"I have the spider from 'James and the Giant Peach', I have a hut from Chicken Run, I have a piece of the peach from 'James and the Giant Peach' - these are all movies I have worked on," Kirkpatrick told Collider.com.

Kirkpatrick's most recent animation includes "Smallfoot", which will hit cinema screens this weekend. He says he had been working on the animation for six years because it takes so long to get it up and running with a cast, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "It changes a lot over the course of five years. 'Smallfoot' was about six years so a lot of development was going on.

"I don't think people realise when they watch one of these is that nothing exists. Nothing. So if I ever say: 'Oh can they fly in on a glider here', they don't have a glider in the prop warehouse so it has to be made on a computer, it has to be coloured. It take a lot of people and a lot of hours to make these things." The movie stars Danny DeVito, Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James and Gina Rodriguez.

