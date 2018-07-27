Kargil Divas: Remembering our martyrs

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army chief General Bipin Rawat, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba pay tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti on Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi on Thursday

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army chief General Bipin Rawat, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba pay tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti on Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi on Thursday. Pic/PTI

