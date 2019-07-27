Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at National War Memorial in Pune

national

The ceremony was conducted in the morning and was attended by military personnel and veterans of Pune and nearby satellite stations

Lieutenant General SK Saini, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief paying homage to the martyrs at National War Memorial

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year to commemorate the success of Indian Armed Forces during Operation VIJAY. On this day, the Indian Armed Forces braving extreme harsh terrain and climate fought valiantly on the steep slopes of icy peaks and showcased extreme gallantry while recapturing various high outposts in the Kargil- Drass Sector which was occupied by Pakistani intruders. The Kargil war was fought at an altitude of approximately 16,000 feet, wherein 1,042 Pakistani soldiers lost their lives and 527 Indian soldiers were martyred. To honour the heroes of Operation VIJAY and to pay a tribute to the supreme sacrifice and glorious victory of the Indian Defence Forces, various commemorative events are being organised all over the country including Southern Command.

In Pune, the 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed with a ceremony which was organised at the National War Memorial located at Pune Camp. The ceremony was conducted in the morning and was attended by military personnel and veterans of Pune and nearby satellite stations. The retired Heroes of Operation Vijay who are settled in and around Pune were present on this occasion and paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the War Memorial. A commemorative wreath was laid at the Memorial by Lieutenant General SK Saini, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Headquarters Southern Command on behalf of all ranks of Southern Command.

Kargil Vijay Diwas was also celebrated with great enthusiasm in all the formations of Southern Command which included a wreath-laying ceremony at various War Memorials and a Military Equipment Display at Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Bhopal, Bhuj, Trivandrum and Vadodara. The flagging in of a motorcycle expedition from Leh to Ahmedabad, named ‘Kargil Veterans and Next of Kin (NOK) outreach’ also took place in Ahmedabad.

