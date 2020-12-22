Shade it right

The term 'clean beauty' has become the latest buzzword in the beauty space. However, with no clear regulations around the use of this term, many products continue to fly under the radar with their use of preservatives and additives, says Jasmine Shah, co-founder of Karibo, a bespoke clean beauty brand.



The writer tries the lipstick shade

"I became concerned about the lack of beauty products that stayed true to the philosophy of clean beauty - being able to recognise all the ingredients that go into a beauty product, without a cosmetology degree. Upon studying the science of making beauty products, I realised that the formulation is quite simple. For my brand, I replaced synthetic ingredients with all-natural substitutes and designed a product that has multiple applications in the makeup routine," she shares. In addition to offering personalised products, the brand involves customers in the process of creating their own lipstick via home visits or video consultations.

The process

We began by stating our choice of colour and finish (cream, glossy, or matte). Mindful of the season, we chose a wine-hued shade in a creamy texture. Shah explained that the pigments used are organic food colours suspended in castor oil to offer added hydration. Next, she blended the pigments with aloe and neem bases, and added mica and silica. For fragrance, we selected a sweet pea essential oil. Shah then invited us to mix the product, pointing out the process' calming and almost therapeutic benefits. Finally, the lipstick was packaged in a tube of our choice and labelled as per our preference - we went with Mulled Wine.

The verdict

We were surprised at how quick making a lipstick from scratch really is - the actual process took no longer than 20 minutes, with the largest portion of the consultation dedicated to choosing and fine-tuning the shade. Shah patiently explained the role of each ingredient and also pointed out that the lipstick we'd created could easily double up as an eye shadow and blush (a claim we found was true). Although the lipstick didn't glide on as smoothly as most mass-produced brands, the application was even and the lipstick stayed put through a full meal and beverages. At `1,200 per consultation, this service is affordable.

Since numerous jars of pigment must be physically carried for every in-person consultation, we would have preferred if the visit had been prefaced by a video call - this would have helped the representative to understand our preferences and prepare accordingly. While more exciting shades, including blues and greens, are available, we could only choose from the predictable pinks, browns, and reds as these were the only pigments on offer. With experimentation being an important part of the experience, this service will be more enjoyable for groups than for solo consultations.

Log on to www.knma.in

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news