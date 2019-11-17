Karim Janat helps Afghans level T20I series v WI

Afghanistan's batsman Karim Janat plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match of a three-match series between Afghanistan and West Indies at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Pic/ AFP

Lucknow: Afghanistan desperately needed divine intervention against West Indies and it came in the form of all-rounder Karim Janat. He recorded his best with bat and ball to lead his team to a much-needed 41-run win to keep the three-match T20I series alive.



Janat, playing his first game of the series, scored a quickfire 26 and then picked up 5-11 to lift the sagging morale of the Afghanistan team after they had lost the ODI series 3-0 and then the first T20I game.

Much against the trend, Afghanistan had decided to bat first and could manage only 147-7. Janat bowled an impeccable line and length to not only frustrate the West Indies top-order but also got rid of them.

