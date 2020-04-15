Karim Morani on his health: Physically I have no pain or issue as such

It has been a tough time for Karim Morani as his daughters Zoa and Shaza were tested Coronavirus positive a few weeks ago. And he too was tested positive and admitted to the Nanavati hospital. His daughters, after being tested negative, were discharged but Karim Morani is still being treated for the virus.

And in an exclusive interview with SpotBoyE, the filmmaker spoke about his health and gave a detailed update. "I am doing fine. I had no symptoms as such from the very beginning, so physically I have no pain or issue as such. My last test came positive, so now the next one will take place at a gap. Waiting for it. Hopefully it should be negative and I'll be back home soon," he said.

Talking about his daughters, he said, "Yes, they are now at home but are still isolating themselves. They stay in their rooms only. Food is served to them at the door, they eat and wash the utensils inside and keep it back at the door."

