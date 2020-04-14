Karim Morani tested Coronavirus positive for the second time

A few days ago, film producer Karim Morani was tested positive for Coronavirus and the news came as a shock. And a few days after that, Zoa and Shaza Morani, his daughters, were also tested positive. And unfortunately, Karim has been tested positive again! However, both his daughters have been discharged from the hospital as they finally tested negative.

Zoa told PTI, "I am extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who took care of my health and my spirits everyday. You will be in my prayers forever. No words can describe how does it feel to be home. I'm so grateful, God is great. Thank you to the media for being so sensitive and warm and also for all the wishes and prayers we received through social media. Truly felt like we were in this together. Please stay safe and follow all the rules as a lot of people out there are putting their life at risk to protect us! Let's help them."

Morani is being treated at the Nanavati Hospital and his family members are really worried since he’s 60 years old and also a heart patient. May he recover soon!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news