Karishma Sharma to share screen space with Kunaal Roy Kapur in Hotel Milan

Karishma Sharma said in a statement that her role in Hotel Milan is a complete contrast to her character in Ragini MMS, an erotic-horror web series



Picture courtesy Karishma Sharma's Instagram account

Karishma Sharma bags a promising role in the web series 'The Kapoors' opposite Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit. Karishma Sharma, who made her television debut in India's favourite daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta' has now signed up for yet another web series called 'The Kapoors' for Alt Balaji, a subscription-based video app that's a subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. This would be the young actress's second web series with her first being 'Ragini MMS'. She says "My character is very different from the one I played in 'Ragini MMS'(2017). I play the role of Esha, who is an extremely ambitious person." Well, knowing Karishma for the go-getter she is, playing this character will indeed come naturally to her.

The actress who made her way into mainstream Bollywood with the hit movie 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' (2015), says "The storyline of the web series revolves around the love life of three sisters and how things take an unexpected turn after a certain point'. It takes you on an emotional rollercoaster ride with a dash of drama, a pint of suspense and heaps of romance." It's her first time working with director Partho Mitra who achieved his directorial success with the movie 'Koi Aap Sa' (2005). "Partho sir, with all the acting tips he gave me, really helped me become a better actor." she adds.

Karishma Sharma is riding high on success with many interesting projects in the pipeline. She recently signed up for Vishal Mishra's big budget movie 'Hotel Milan' opposite Kunal Roy Kapoor and also has several high-end photo shoots in tow.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates