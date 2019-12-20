Karishma Shetty: Famous Celebrity Spiritual Coach and Healer

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

There are very few compassionate and caring people in the world who don’t wait for reason to help others – they just do. The famous spiritual coach and healer Karishma Shetty is one of them. Founder of Alohappiness, a company that imparts parapsychological, psychological and spiritual healings, mediums and everything related to pets and their issues, Karishma also provides her services to a lot of VIPs, celebrities, and politicians. “At Alohappiness, we spread happiness and we are a big team working towards the same goal, she said.

Upon asking how the path of spiritualism and healing changed her life, she said, “It has made my journey more inward rather than affected by the outer world, it has made me realise that everyone's troubled and very few are given the right path or remedy. We all find dis-ease but don’t know that it’s just a little disease in our body and we can release it just with a few affirmations and candles. It's opened me to a magical world where it's okay to be who you are and how you are.”

It is admirable how Karishma decided to dedicate her powers and abilities to a full-time profession of helping others. “It’s something I was born with and it's only with my family’s support and all my gurus that I could make it till where I am today. I used to attend to a very limited number of people, and then there was a time where I wouldn't get to do anything since morning 9 am to 1 or 4 am at times. Eventually, I decided that it's helping so many people, so it would be best that I choose to give back to the world.”

At this point, we couldn’t help but ask about the most common issue that people seek her help for. “People mostly come with issues that are the same patterns that they have seen in their lives and we help them break through those patterns and steer them towards stability,” she replied.

Karishma Shetty discovered her gifts at a young age. She credits her family for guiding her to understand her gifts better. “My family, sort of, knew since the beginning and they helped me accept myself and grow and guided me towards this beautiful journey. And then many masters, many lessons. I still haven’t stopped learning; I learn something new each day.”

Till now, Karishma has mentored hundreds of students and has imparted her well-treasured knowledge for the benefit of others. “I think I've lost count on the number of students I have! Honestly, I think the best part about my spiritual journey is to share what I know and make a few more people spiritually awake like me. The ones who are permanently a part of the clan are really chosen by me.”

When we asked if there any initiatives planned for 2020 she said, “Yes, a lot of knew courses plus, a new country. Our new office space in Mumbai is under works, where you all will be able to see us every day.”

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever