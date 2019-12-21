Karishma was my grandfather's favorite, reveals Kareena Kapoor Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In a candid conversation Kapil mentioned that Raj Kapoor sir was very fond of mangoes and used to keep them hidden in a room – did Kareena manage to get her hands on them? To which Kareena went down the memory lane recalling how her grandfather used to keep the mangoes locked in his room and didn't give them to anyone. She shared, "We used to try to get our hands on these mangoes secretly… but we never got an opportunity.

My grandfather was so particular that he used to keep the mangoes in the cabinets und lock them (laughs). But Karishma always managed to get the mangoes. In fact, Karishma was my grandfather's favorite grandchild. He used to dote on her and was obsessed with her. I used to try and get my hands on Karishma's share and hide in the garden and eat it."

Continuing the conversation Kareena further added, "Whenever Karisma used to ask him for mangoes he used to say Lo beta lo lo…." Akshay couldn't resist himself and passed a quirky comment, "Maybe that's why she is addressed as Lolo (Laughs)." to which Kareena replied, "I think I need to definitely check this with my mom on this."

Further in the conversation Kapil revealed that Taimur Ali Khan's doctor and his daughter's doctor was same.

