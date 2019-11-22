Karishma Yadav Bhalla: Audience makes you popular on social media

Content creation has become a popular thing today’s time. It has seen the birth of many influencers on social media who have been working with various fashion brands and making a name for themselves in the digital medium. Karishma Yadav Bhalla, popularly known as ‘Pinktrunkk’ on Instagram, is a content creator in the fashion and beauty industry. Karishma has always been a fashion enthusiast and she studies fashion styling and media from London College Of Fashion. Being a Delhi girl who pursued her masters in fashion management from NIFT, the fashion influencer began her career as a fashion stylist at Cosmopolitan, India. Besides this, she even worked as a head stylist at Exclusively.com.

While she was studying fashion styling in London, she was asked to create a blog and document things that inspired her, be it fashion, beauty or lifestyle. Being a part of her curriculum, Karishma enjoyed it so much that she decided to work hard towards her goal and become a fashion expert which she is today. Later, she started her personal blog ‘Pinktrunk’ where she initially documented her daily outfits and later started exploring the beauty and lifestyle industry. She has also been a personal stylist to South Indian superstar Amala Paul.

If you wonder, how she has got a tremendous presence on social media, we tell you that she has been a former social media head at NIMAI – a multi-designer jewellery brand in Delhi. “I believe that it is the audience who makes you popular on social media. I always make sure to share genuine content with my viewers and connect with them at regular intervals. Social media has seen rapid growth in recent times, and it is the best way to engage with a larger audience”, said Karishma.

Till now, she has associated with many renowned brands like Nike, Google, Reebok, Thailand Tourism, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Foreo, Dyson, Hyundai among others. A strong fanbase of 134K followers on Instagram has made Karishma Yadav Bhalla one established name on social media. To know more about her fashion, lifestyle and travel experiences, do check out her blog ‘Pinktrunk’ right away.

