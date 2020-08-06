Karisma Kapoor asks us to smile on a gloomy day with latest Instagram post

Actress Karisma Kapoor is shunning the gloominess by spreading some positivity on social media. "Gloomy day … but let's smile #positivity," she posted on Instagram while sharing a happy picture of herself in a baby pink shirt, which has a rainbow printed over it. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Gloomy day but let's smile #positivity A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onAug 5, 2020 at 3:54am PDT

On Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, heavy rains continued to disrupt life in Mumbai, even as the high alert was issued. Karisma's post was aimed at spreading some sunshine amid the cloudy weather.

Recently, Karisma shared that she is missing waiting on a flight. Karisma took to Instagram and shared a boomerang video of herself sitting in a flight and pouting.

"I almost miss waiting on a flight #travelgram," wrote Karisma.

