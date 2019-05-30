Karisma Kapoor celebrates 20 years of Biwi No 1; shares memorable photos

bollywood

Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan's film, Biwi No 1 completes 20 years and the actress has gotten nostalgic. She took to her Instagram account to share some throwback pictures

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the film's poster. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/realkarismakapoor

Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan's film, Biwi No 1 completed 20 years on May 28. The film still remains amongst the most-loved ones and the actress got nostalgic as she shared some memorable pictures from the film's set on her Instagram account. She took a trip down the memory lane, which featured Salman Khan and herself from the shooting of the song, 'Uff Uff Mirchi,' which has them in a black and white still.

In that picture, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's chemistry is crackling. In her caption, Karisma revealed that the picture was taken during the shooting of the film's hit song Hai Hai Mirchi. The second picture happens to be a poster featuring Salman and Karisma together, where the actors can be seen dressed up in their character get-ups.

This is what Karisma wrote on her Instagram account, "20 years of Biwi no 1 during the song "Hai Hai Mirch Uff Uff Mirchi" sharing a joke (and some secrets) with Salman Khan Memories forever [sic]" She also tagged Salman and the film's director, David Dhawan in the post.

Actress Sushmita Sen, who played Salman's girlfriend in the film, also shared a poster of the film on her Instagram story and captioned it, "Wow! Time flies."

Directed By David Dhawan, Biwi No. 1 released in 1999, which was a romantic comedy. Besides Salman, Karisma, and Sushmita, the film also featured Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film went on to become one of the highest grossing movies of that year. The film shows Karisma as a dedicated wife and Salman as a playboy husband and won people's heart. The famous song 'Hai Hai Mirchi' still sets the stage on fire!

Salman and Karisma's pair was a hit one and they were seen together in several other movies together like Chal Mere Bhai, Judwaa, Andaaz Apna Apna, and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.

On the other hand, Salman will be next seen in Bharat, which is set to hit the theatres on June 5, 2019, and Dabangg 3 opposite Sonakshi Sinha, which will release later this year. Karisma will be making her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's Mentalhood.

