Karisma Kapoor emphasises on conversations with children

Actress Karisma Kapoor, who is also a mother of two children, feels it is important to have conversations with the kids. "The most important thing is - for children to talk to us, we have to talk to them," Karisma said.

Karisma is now all set to maker her comeback into acting projects with the web show "Mentalhood", which will take the audience on the crazy ride of motherhood.

She also spoke about how to make homemade food cool for children. "It is something you have to engrain in your children at a young age. When they are younger, you have to make the food look interesting," Karisma added. "Mentalhood" will stream on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji from March 11.

