Karisma Kapoor enjoys a snowy Swiss vacay with sister Kareena, Saif and Taimur

The Kapoor-Khan family is known to visit stunning locales on their many vacations, and Switzerland is one destination that the family frequents often. Apparently, it's Bebo's favourite holiday destination, and so, the family tends to spend New Year's in the snowy Swiss mountains.

This time around too, the Kapoors and Khans including Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur have arrived in Switzerland for New Year. Karisma took to social media to share a few photos from the trip; take a look!

Don't the Kapoor sisters look stunning? And what to say about little TimTim... he defines cuteness, doesn't he? Look at how adorable he looks snuggled in his winter gear! Here too, looking at his expression, Taimur seems to have found something to be curious about.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan strike a pose in the beautiful climes of Switzerland. Switzerland looks even more gorgeous when it's snowing, and the Pataudis seem to be making the most of it!

Wonder who Taimur is going to hit with his tiny snowball! Seen wearing a red jacket, black jeans and a neon green helmet, Taimur looks ready to have some fun in the snow. Kareena Kapoor looks lovely in her printed jacket and flared pants, while Karisma stuns in her all-black winter look.

Saif Ali Khan looks super excited to be out in the snow! Kapoor-Khan family vacations are always about fun and spending quality time together. And the pictures that go viral on the internet make us want to go on a vacation too!

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in a revenge-drama, Laal Kaptaan, which unfortunately didn't do as well as expected at the box office. He will soon be seen in the romantic comedy, Jawaani Jaaneman, which also stars Tabu and debutante Alaya F, Pooja Bedi's daughter. Saif also has a period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, next year, which also features Ajay Devgn and Kajol in lead roles.

Kareena, on the other hand, just gave us Good Newwz, which has been doing well at the box office. The comedy-drama also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena also has Angrezi Medium and Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline.

