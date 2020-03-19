Karisma Kapoor garners praise for her performance in Mentalhood

Karisma Kapoor has made her mark not only on the big screen, but also in the web world thanks to her digital debut, Mentalhood. The actress has proved her mettle time and again as a powerhouse performer.

Karisma is credited to have given us back-to-back blockbusters and has now impressed her fans with her amazing performance in ALTBalaji and Zee5's web series, Mentalhood. The digital show also features Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, and has been earning a lot of rave reviews ever since the show started streaming.

Mentalhood has become very popular with the audiences now, and even Karisma's family can't stop talking about it! A doting mother of two kids - Samaira and Kiaan - the actress's star power has reflected well on the web scene.

Commenting on the positive response to her digital debut, Karisma Kapoor says, "I am overwhelmed by the response that the show has gone to receive. I am thoroughly grateful to my loving fans and the audience who have showered their love and blessings and appreciated the show. The main reason for me saying yes to the show when Ekta approached me was that being a mother myself, I wanted every lady, mother, and those women who are mothers to be, to know and realize how special motherhood is and the ups and downs of parenting."

"I also wanted to tell all the mothers, wives, daughters and even the men that they aren't alone. Since that is the basic premise of the show, I agreed to be part of Mentalhood. I am happy that the show has struck the right chord amongst audiences in India and abroad and I hope that people continue to watch the show and keep loving it," she adds.

