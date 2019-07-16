Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora chill in London; see photo

bollywood

Karisma Kapoor has been documenting her London diaries' on her Instagram account. The latest picture has her actress-sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and bestie Amrita Arora

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Ladak. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor

Girl gang - Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora are making the most of their vacation in London. Kareena and Karisma's extended London vacation has their best friend, Amrita Arora paying a visit to her "peeps". This gorgeous trio walking down the streets of London is friendship goals! The girl gang seems to be enjoying the time of their lives as they keep sharing lovely pictures from their London vacation.

On Tuesday, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share the photo and captioned it as: "The trio (sic)"

View this post on Instagram The trio ðð»ðð»ðð» @amuaroraofficial #bebo A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onJul 15, 2019 at 2:16pm PDT

Karisma, who proves her sartorial elegance every time she steps out is seen wearing a printed red-black shirt paired with black jeggings and pointed black shoes. The actor has also put on a black waist pouch over the shirt.

Her sister, Kareena Kapoor, is seen nailing the look in a powder white high-neck dress paired with a pair of white pointed pumps. On the other hand, Amrita Arora Ladak has kept it chic in a navy blue top teamed up with a pair of wet-look black jeggings and knee-length boots. She has also wrapped a waist pouch around like pal Karisma.

Karisma also celebrated her 45th birthday in London with family. With her boss lady attitude and stunning looks, Karisma proves that age is just a number. Speaking of which, Karisma also posted an age-defying photo from her London vacay. In the picture, she could be seen relaxing by the swimming pool in a slinky bikini.

View this post on Instagram Love urself at every age ð #nofilter #birthdaymood A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onJun 25, 2019 at 4:03am PDT

On the professional front, Karisma will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji's Mentalhood. In the show Karisma will be playing Meira, a small town mom who is trying to navigate through the jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is all about the right balance and finding out that balance becomes the tricky part.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor looks beautiful in this picture from London

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI