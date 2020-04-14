Karisma Kapoor on Mentalhood: To me, it's a positive coincidence

Of late, Karisma Kapoor's social media feed has been flooded with congratulatory messages from fans about her web debut, Mentalhood. Call it serendipity or what you will, but the series — which dropped only 10 days before the lockdown came into effect — has found a new lease of life over the past fortnight as homebound citizens are bingeing on the slice-of-life drama.

"I would call it an unplanned positive coincidence because some things happen without any push. The best part is a lot of people have appreciated the show," says Kapoor, delighted that her maiden digital offering has been welcomed with open arms. She jokes that the Ekta Kapoor-backed series has also earned a nod of approval from daughter Samaira, who is her biggest cheerleader and harshest critic. "My daughter usually doesn't watch Hindi web shows. But she watched Mentalhood, and said, 'Mom, I am so proud of you.' That was overwhelming. As a mother, a compliment coming from my daughter means a lot."



Karisma Kapoor in Mentalhood

Recently, Samaira shot for a video that was directed by Ananya Panday's sister Rysa, sparking speculation that she is Bollywood-bound. "It was a school activity that she did. Whether she [eventually] pursues acting or direction is completely her choice. As a parent, I will always support her decision. But for now, there is no plan [to foray into Bollywood]."

The actor, who is staying put at home with Samaira and son Kiaan Raj, stresses the need to maintain a positive bent of mind amid the current scenario. "It's an anxious time for everyone, but the crucial thing to remember is that this will end soon. It is important that we stay positive and calm. The past two months were hectic for me due to the show's promotions, so I am making the most of this period by being at home with my kids."

