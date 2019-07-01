Karisma Kapoor parties with Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar

bollywood

Striking a picture perfect pose, Karisma Kapoor shared the picture of her meeting with the Kunal Nayyar on Instagram

Karisma Kapoor and Kunal Nayyar/picture courtesy:Karisma Kapoor's Instagram account

Karisma Kapoor who recently celebrated her 45th birthday in London with family and friends partied with the Big Bang Theory' actor Kunal Nayyar.

Striking a picture perfect pose, the actor shared the picture of her meeting with the Nayyar on Instagram. Karisma looked stunning in lustrous rose gold and black outfit with red lips while Nayyar kept it simple yet trendy in blue formals.

"Big Bang night! with Kunal Nayyar," she captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram Big Bang night ! ð¥ @kunalkarmanayyar A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onJun 30, 2019 at 3:46am PDT

Karisma, who is quite active on the photo-sharing application, has been treating her fans with pictures of her exotic vacation which are now viral on social media.

In one of the previous posts shared by the actor, she could be seen chilling with Kareena and her son Taimur. The caption read: "Lazy Saturday."

View this post on Instagram Lazy saturday... âï¸ #holidays A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onJun 15, 2019 at 9:59am PDT

On the work front, Karisma will be next seen in Alt Balaji's show 'Mentalhood', which also marks the actor's digital debut. In the show Karisma will be playing Meira, a small town mom who is trying to navigate through the jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is all about the right balance and finding out that balance becomes the tricky part.

