Karisma Kapoor recalls the time when Salman Khan made her laugh while shooting

Actress Karisma Kapoor reminisced about the time when she was shooting with superstar Salman Khan in Mauritius. On Friday, September 4, Karisma shared a still from the song Pyaar dilon ka mela hai, which was shot on her and Salman in the 2000 release, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.

"I vividly remember the sun was setting and we needed to get this shot done while sk was making us all laugh.. fun times in #mauritius Guess the film and song ?" she wrote as caption, with the tags #flashbackfriday #guessinggame #memories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onSep 4, 2020 at 12:30am PDT

This isn't the first time Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback photo. The actress has made this one a ritual of updating her fans with her early shooting days, back in the 2000s. Previously, she also posted a picture recalling Raja Hindustani days with Aamir Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onAug 14, 2020 at 12:45am PDT

That's not all, Karisma has shared screen space with a lot of talented actors of Bollywood. Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda or any other B-town celeb, Karisma has worked with all!

Karisma recently shared that she finds happiness in simple little things. She took to Instagram and posted a picture sitting on her balcony. She makes a casual statement in a black T-shirt and blue jeans in the image.

The actress was last seen on screen in the web show, Mentalhood, which marked her digital debut. Mentalhood gave us a glimpse into the lives of mommies and al the struggles they go through in their everyday lives and how they are able to ace it all. Mentalhood starring Karisma Kapoor also marks the digital debut of the actress started streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 from March 11, 2020.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news