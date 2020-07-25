Karisma Kapoor treats fans with stunning throwback picture from Rakshak

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Friday treated her fans with a major throwback picture of herself from the sets of her 1996 released film Rakshak. The Raja Hindustani actor took to Instagram to share a stunning still featuring her from the song Sundara Sundara from the film. The throwback picture further features the Dil To Pagal Hai, actor standing in the frame of a door kept at a beachside.

Her pretty crop top and skater skirt surely act as a breath of fresh air back in the 90s. Take a look at the photo right away!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onJul 24, 2020 at 4:47am PDT

In the caption, the 46-year-old actor asked her fans to guess the song using the picture as a hint which many of her fans including fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Athiya Shetty guessed correctly. "Just a regular rainy afternoon. Any guesses which song this is from?? #flashbackfriday #guessinggam," she wrote in the caption. In the picture, Kapoor is seen wearing a maroon coloured flared skirt which she paired up with a red coloured crop top and completed the look with a beaded hairdo.

Mentalhood gave us a glimpse into the lives of mommies and al the struggles they go through in their everyday lives and how they are able to ace it all. Mentalhood starring Karisma Kapoor also marks the digital debut of the actress started streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 from 11th March 2020.

With inputs from ANI