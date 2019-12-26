Karisma Kapoor's Christmas photos with her family exude warm festive vibes!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Kapoor family Christmas lunch is one of the most fun and festive events that almost everyone knows about. The entire family gets together on Christmas day and indulges in some delicious food and happy conversations, and just spend some quality time together. Karisma Kapoor shared a lovely family portrait that features four generations of the Kapoors in one frame. Check it out below!

Celebs you can easily spot in the picture are Karisma, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan with husband Saif Ali Khan and baby boy Taimur, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor with rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Armaan Jain, his fiancee Anissa Malhotra, and a bunch of other people.

Doesn't it make for the perfect family picture?

Karisma also shared a few other photos from the event. The actress posted a photo of her kids Samiera and Kiaan with her nephew, Taimur, and wrote, "Precious moments #ourbabies #christmaslunch"

View this post on Instagram Precious moments â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ #ourbabies #christmaslunch A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onDec 25, 2019 at 4:56am PST

Taimur Ali Khan looks too cute to be true! In his formal shirt and blue jeans, Taimur looks like a little man! Samiera looks pretty in her Christmassy red dress, while Kiaan is adorable in his red checked shirt and jeans.

Karisma also shared a photo of her photo used as a Christmas tree ornament! Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram Last Christmas of the Decade ðððð¼ #memories #christmas #christmas2019 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onDec 25, 2019 at 7:26am PST

The Kapoors' festival brunches and lunches are famous across the industry and it's amazing to see how everyone in the family, and newer members like Alia, too, make time for these get-togethers.

