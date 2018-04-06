Karl Urban to star in superhero drama series The Boys

Star Trek actor Karl Urban is returning to the small screen with Amazon Studios' superhero drama series The Boys

Star Trek actor Karl Urban is returning to the small screen with Amazon Studios' superhero drama series The Boys. According to the Hollywood Reporter, "The Boys" takes places in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, and centers on a group of vigilantes known informally as "the boys" who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

Urban will play Billy Butcher, who is described as mysterious and brutal with a personal but secret agenda."Supernatural" creator Eric Kripke will serve as creator and showrunner on "The Boys", which will be directed by Seth Rogen and his longtime producing partner Evan Goldberg. A premiere date for "The Boys" is yet to be announced.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever