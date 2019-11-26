Karma: Ishita Ganguly is all set to scare her audience with her new outing

After taking the audience on a spiritual ride, the very beautiful and versatile actress Ishita Ganguly is now ready to scare her audience, with her 1st horror thriller film Karma which is releasing on OTT platform MX Player on 29th November 2019.

She has clearly blown the audience's mind with her performance in mytho based TV show Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi on Star Bharat. A true actor is always open to play any kind of role, which she is doing.

On her film, Ishita Ganguly comments, "KARMA is my first horror and thriller film which is releasing on MX Player, OTT platform. My character's name is Shiba, a happily married housewife and after marriage couple moved to Mumbai But due to some incidences that have occurred in her life, which has made her life come upside down. The film is directed by Nayan Pachori under an Aneve film's production.

She added, "We all know Karma doesn't spare anyone. It's not a usual horror film, where you can see ghosts or spirits disturbing people time and again. The film has a very nice tagline- Don't waste time on revenge. The people who hurt you will eventually face their own karma. And I completely believe it."

Ishita has already shown her versatility in acting by playing many characters. This time she's going to give the audience goosebumps through her horror-thriller film Karma. We wish the actor all the best.

