Karnan: On Dhanush's birthday, here comes the title look of his next film!

South Superstar Dhanush is celebrating his birthday today on July 28, and on this occasion, it was promised that the makers of his film Karnan would unveil the first poster, the title video, and a glimpse of the making, and the time has arrived and the film indeed looks grand and slick!

Kalaippuli S Thanu, who has produced the film under V Creations, took to his Twitter account to share the poster. This is what he had to write- "As a birthday gift to Dhanush from #TeamKarnan The title look and a glimpse into the making of #Karnan will be released on my YouTube Channel at 5.55 pm today. #HappyBirthdayDhanush." (sic)

Have a look right here:

à®à®©à®¿à®¯ à®ªà®¿à®±à®¨à¯à®¤à®¨à®¾à®³à¯ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®à¯à®à®³à¯ à®¤à®®à¯à®ªà®¿ à®¤à®©à¯à®·à¯! As a birthday gift to @dhanushkraja from #TeamKarnan The title look and a glimpse into the making of #Karnan will be released on my YouTube Channel at 5.55 pm today. #HappyBirthdayDhanush pic.twitter.com/9xhuX49QzZ — Kalaippuli S Thanu (@theVcreations) July 28, 2020

And here comes the title look and the world of the film and its grandeur, have a look right here:

The glimpse of the making indeed looks impressive and imaginative and it seems the star is all set to deliver another blockbuster to his repertoire!

Dhanush is also very popular in the Northern belt ever since his song from 3, Kolaveri Di, went viral over a decade ago. He made his Bollywood debut with Raanjhanaa in 2013 and also did Shamitabh in 2015. Dhanush is now reuniting with Aanand L. Rai for Atrangi Re, which stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan too.

