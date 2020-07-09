Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 not today, will be declared on July 20

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced on Twitter that the second PUC (Pre-university course) exam results for Class 12, which was to be declared on Thursday, have been postponed. The minister has said in a tweet that the results will be declared by July 20.

The minister said he has been receiving calls from many students enquiring about when the exam results would be declared.

Many students are calling me to know whether Second PUC results will be announced Today.



I once again inform all that Second PUC results will come out around 20th July. — S.Suresh Kumar, Minister - Govt of Karnataka (@nimmasuresh) July 9, 2020

On June 29, the minister had said that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exam results will be declared by the first week of August and the second PUC exam results will be announced in the second week of July, instead of July 9.

Karnataka was among the states who had conducted the exams amid the lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The minister had conducted the inspections at many centres to ensure that the necessary precautions were being followed while conducting the exams. The students have now been advised to keep a check on the official PUC website for further details on the exam results.

