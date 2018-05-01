Karnataka Assembly Election: Rahul Gandhi to again campaign in state on May 3-4

Resuming his "Jana Aashirwada Yatre", the Congress chief is expected to cover Bidar, Kalburgi (Gulbarga), Gadag and Haveri districts of the southern state during the eighth leg of his campaign

Rahul Gandhi/File Pic

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will undertake the eighth leg of his campaign for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls on May 3-4, a party source said on Tuesday.

Resuming his "Jana Aashirwada Yatre", the Congress chief is expected to cover Bidar, Kalburgi (Gulbarga), Gadag and Haveri districts of the southern state during the eighth leg of his campaign. Karnataka goes to the polls on May 12.

"The Congress president is likely to hold corner meetings in Bidar on May 3. The next day, he is expected to address public and corner meetings in Kalburgi, Gadag and Haveri districts,¿ the source said.

He added that as the poll date nears, Gandhi is expected to reach out to the masses in areas he has not covered during his campaign so far.

The Congress chief's last leg of the campaign in the southern state was on April 26-27. Karnataka is slated to witness a three-corner contest, involving the ruling Congress, the BJP and the H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S). The result of the election will be announced on May 15.

