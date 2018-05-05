Karnataka Assembly elections: BJP promises free smartphones for BPL women, farm loan waiver
In the Karnataka election manifesto released on Friday, the party also mentioned that students would get freebies like laptops and a commission would be given for cow protection as well
From farm loan waiver and other sops to farmers, freebies like laptops for students and smartphones for BPL women to a commission for cow protection, the BJP on Friday made a plethora of promises in its manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly polls to reach out to various sections.
As it seeks to wrest the state from the Congress, the BJP said Rs 1.5 lakh crore will be spent on irrigation projects and farm loans of up to Rs 1 lakh borrowed from nationalised and cooperative banks will be waived if it is voted to power.
The manifesto, unveiled by Karnataka BJP president and its chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, says a 'white paper' will be brought out on the state's financial health under the Congress rule after the BJP forms a government.
The manifesto said a Rs 5,000 crore 'Raitha Bandhu Market Intervention Fund' would be launched to cushion farmers against the effects of price fluctuations. It said farmers would be sent to countries like Israel and China every year to study best practices in agriculture. The manifesto said Rs 25,000 and 3 gm of gold will be provided to brides of BPL families at the time of marriage under the 'Vivaha Mangala' scheme.
Rahul Gandhi, Congress president
Manifesto isn't unique
'New Book Review! The BJP Karnataka manifesto, inspired by Narendra Modi, is a poorly crafted fantasy built around a weak plot, which has nothing unique to offer voters'
'Dear PM, calling Bengaluru, the garden city and the pride of India, a garbage city is insulting. Building lies comes naturally to you, but you seem to find building cities very difficult. The data nails your lies'
'His men (saffron outfits) are crushing and beating up Dalits and tribals across the country, but Modiji does not utter a word'
Reddy not allowed to enter Bellary
The SC dismissed a plea of mining baron and BJP leader G Janardhana Reddy seeking permission to enter Bellary district for electioneering. A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan junked his plea to enter the district to campaign for his brother, G Somashekar Reddy.
