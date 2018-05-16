Karnataka assembly elections: State kept hanging as BJP falls short of majority
The fate of the state hangs in balance as BJP falls short of majority and Congress-JD(S) join hands to stake claim for formation of the government
BJP workers celebrate outside the party office in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI
The Karnataka Assembly election results threw up an unexpected suspense on Tuesday, as a simple majority tantalisingly eluded BJP and the Congress quickly proclaimed support to third-placed JD(S) to keep the saffron party out of power. All eyes are now on Governor Vajubhai Vala, who will have to decide whether to call BJP, the single largest winner of seats, to try to form the government or go with the JD(S)-Congress combine, which together have a clear majority in the 224-member Assembly.
Narendra Modi
Both sides rushed to meet Vala, their vehicles slowly cutting through the throngs of party workers and supporters assembled outside the Raj Bhavan gates, and staked claim to power. In a roller-coaster ride for BJP, it initially appeared that the party was set to return to power after a five-year hiatus with a resounding majority. But as all the trends became known, it appeared the party would fall a few seats short of 112 needed to form government.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "In the morning, it looked like the BJP will have enough to form government. Meanwhile, we fared well. Later, when the JD(S) and Congress numbers swelled up, we felt we can make it."
Siddaramaiah submits resignation
Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation to the state Governor Vajubhai Vala ahead of final declaration of Karnataka assembly results. He suffered a defeat in Chamundeshwari constituency against his JD(S) rival G T Deve Gowda.
Kumaraswamy will be next CM: JD(S)
Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy will be the party's candidate for the Karnataka chief minister's post, it announced on Tuesday, after finishing third in the Assembly and getting the backing of the Congress.
This is the victory of the EVMs: MNS prez
BJP ally Shiv Sena and Opposition NCP and the MNS raised doubts regarding EVMs after the Karnataka Assembly election results were declared. A vehement opponent of EVMs since long, MNS President Raj Thackeray gave a terse reaction, "This is the victory of EVMs."
All the drama
- JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy meets Governor Vajubhai Vala after Congress extends support to him to form government.
- State BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa too meets the Governor, requests Vala to allow him to prove majority.
- Siddaramaiah resigns as CM after the Congress was voted out of power, hands over resignation to Governor Vala.
- Siddaramaiah wins Badami assembly seat, but loses in Chamundeshwari.
- Yeddyurappa wins Shikaripura seat by a margin of 35,000 votes.
