Karnataka assembly elections: State kept hanging as BJP falls short of majority

The fate of the state hangs in balance as BJP falls short of majority and Congress-JD(S) join hands to stake claim for formation of the government



BJP workers celebrate outside the party office in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

The Karnataka Assembly election results threw up an unexpected suspense on Tuesday, as a simple majority tantalisingly eluded BJP and the Congress quickly proclaimed support to third-placed JD(S) to keep the saffron party out of power. All eyes are now on Governor Vajubhai Vala, who will have to decide whether to call BJP, the single largest winner of seats, to try to form the government or go with the JD(S)-Congress combine, which together have a clear majority in the 224-member Assembly.



Narendra Modi

Both sides rushed to meet Vala, their vehicles slowly cutting through the throngs of party workers and supporters assembled outside the Raj Bhavan gates, and staked claim to power. In a roller-coaster ride for BJP, it initially appeared that the party was set to return to power after a five-year hiatus with a resounding majority. But as all the trends became known, it appeared the party would fall a few seats short of 112 needed to form government.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "In the morning, it looked like the BJP will have enough to form government. Meanwhile, we fared well. Later, when the JD(S) and Congress numbers swelled up, we felt we can make it."